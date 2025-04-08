US Envoy Warns Against Bad Faith in Ukraine Peace Talks

The United States is taking a firm stance against any bad faith negotiations or breaches of commitment in the ongoing efforts to end the war in Ukraine, acting U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Dorothy Shea, announced at a recent Security Council meeting.

Ambassador Shea emphasized that America's patience is limited when it comes to dishonest dialogues or violations of agreed terms. Her remarks were directed at ensuring that the process towards peace remains genuine and constructive.

Shea explicitly stated that the ultimate measure of President Vladimir Putin's sincerity regarding a ceasefire will be reflected in Russia's concrete actions. The Security Council meeting served as a platform for this crucial message, underscoring the need for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)