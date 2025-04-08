Left Menu

US Envoy Warns Against Bad Faith in Ukraine Peace Talks

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Dorothy Shea, emphasized that the U.S. will not tolerate dishonest negotiations or broken commitments in efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Shea's remarks came at a Security Council meeting, where she asserted that Russia's actions will prove President Putin's dedication to ceasefire agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The United States is taking a firm stance against any bad faith negotiations or breaches of commitment in the ongoing efforts to end the war in Ukraine, acting U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Dorothy Shea, announced at a recent Security Council meeting.

Ambassador Shea emphasized that America's patience is limited when it comes to dishonest dialogues or violations of agreed terms. Her remarks were directed at ensuring that the process towards peace remains genuine and constructive.

Shea explicitly stated that the ultimate measure of President Vladimir Putin's sincerity regarding a ceasefire will be reflected in Russia's concrete actions. The Security Council meeting served as a platform for this crucial message, underscoring the need for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

