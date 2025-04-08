Mchunu Reaffirms Efforts to Combat GBV, Crime, and Corruption at Policing Summit

South Africa’s Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu, has reiterated the government’s renewed commitment to addressing critical issues such as gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), organised crime, and corruption within law enforcement. Speaking at the inaugural National Policing Summit, held in Kempton Park, Gauteng, Mchunu emphasized the urgency of confronting these pressing issues, particularly crimes targeting women and children, which he described as a top priority for the administration.

The three-day summit, which commenced this week, has attracted police leaders, crime experts, and various stakeholders across the country to discuss and evaluate the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) strategies in tackling crime, as well as to chart a way forward for the future of policing in the nation. The event, themed “Efficiency in Action: Optimising South Africa's Policing Potential,” aligns with Chapter 12 of the National Development Plan (NDP), which sets the goal of building safer communities by 2030.

Mchunu’s remarks came against the backdrop of alarming crime statistics, which, despite a slight decline in the third quarter of 2024, remain unacceptably high. He noted that crimes such as murder, kidnapping, extortion, and gang violence continue to terrorize communities, contributing significantly to the high levels of crime across the country. In particular, Mchunu voiced concern over the growing prevalence of illegal firearms and drugs, which he described as "fueling violence and insecurity."

"We are very concerned about the high levels of gender-based violence and femicide in South Africa. This is a national crisis, and we cannot ignore the devastating impact it has on the lives of women and children," Mchunu said. He added that tackling this violence was a key priority for the South African government, and comprehensive actions would be undertaken to curb such offenses.

One of the most significant issues highlighted by the Minister was the menace of organised crime in the country. Mchunu identified gang violence, cash-in-transit heists, stock theft, and other forms of organised crime as major threats to the safety and security of South Africans. The Minister expressed optimism that through targeted interventions and enhanced cooperation, the country could substantially reduce, if not eliminate, gang-related violence.

"We believe that we can substantially minimize, if not eradicate, gang-related violence in the country. It is going to require sustained, coordinated efforts from all sectors of society," Mchunu stated.

A critical area of focus during the summit is improving border security. The Minister revealed that efforts are underway to bolster cooperation between the SAPS and various government entities, such as the Border Management Authority and the Department of Home Affairs, to strengthen the country’s border control systems. The goal is to prevent the smuggling of illegal firearms, drugs, and other contraband that fuel organised crime and violence.

Mchunu also acknowledged the challenge of addressing corruption within the SAPS, describing it as a "pressing issue." He assured attendees that decisive steps were being taken to root out internal corruption and ensure that law enforcement operates with integrity and accountability. In particular, the government has pledged to introduce stringent measures to combat corrupt practices within the police service.

The National Policing Summit provided an opportunity for Mchunu to highlight various ongoing projects aimed at enhancing policing in the country. Among the most notable of these initiatives is the restructured SAPS organisational model, which is set to improve crime-fighting capacity through the introduction of new systems, practices, and technologies. In addition, the Minister confirmed plans to implement a series of modern policing strategies, including the pilot of automated police stations and the digitisation of docket management systems.

These technological advancements are part of the government’s broader initiative to modernise law enforcement and improve service delivery. SAPS will partner with the private sector to expand its forensic laboratories, introduce electronic laboratories (e-labs), and enhance its crime intelligence capabilities. Mchunu emphasized that these projects will help streamline policing processes, ensure timely investigations, and ultimately increase the effectiveness of the SAPS in tackling crime.

The summit also featured a session on workforce development, with a focus on improving the well-being of police officers. The outcomes of a recent SAPS Employee Health and Wellness Workshop were discussed, aiming to enhance morale and provide support for officers to perform their duties effectively.

"Effective policing requires a healthy, motivated workforce. We have several initiatives in place to support the mental, physical, and emotional well-being of our police officers, which will ultimately contribute to the success of our crime-fighting efforts," Mchunu remarked.

The summit concluded with a series of breakaway sessions that focused on modern policing strategies, intelligence-led investigations, and the integration of new technologies in law enforcement. Experts shared best practices, explored innovative approaches to crime prevention, and developed strategies to strengthen networks aimed at improving public safety across South Africa.

As the summit wrapped up, Mchunu reiterated the government’s commitment to reducing crime and creating a safer, more secure environment for all South Africans. He expressed confidence that, through continued collaboration, investment in technology, and a focus on addressing systemic issues within the police service, the country would be able to make significant strides toward achieving its goal of safer communities by 2030.