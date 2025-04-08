Left Menu

Atishi's New Abode: Inside the Controversy of Delhi's Bungalow Allotments

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is set to move into a new official bungalow on Ansari Road. A tender for repairs worth Rs 39 lakh has been issued for the long-vacant residence. Atishi had requested a different bungalow previously, but this was denied due to accommodation protocols.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has been assigned a new official residence on Ansari Road, sources reported on Tuesday. This follows a prolonged bureaucratic process concerning her accommodation.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has announced a tender for repair and renovation work, valued at Rs 39 lakh, for the bungalow, number 115, which has been vacant for over a year. Renovations will address tiling, kitchen, and drainage updates, according to a senior PWD official.

Initially, Atishi sought to retain the AB-17 Mathura Road bungalow, once home to ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. However, PWD officials clarified this property is part of the Centre's accommodation pool, limiting its reassignment. Ansari Road was eventually offered after her request in March went unanswered for months.

