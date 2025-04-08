NIA Intensifies Crackdown on CPI (Maoist) with New Charges
In Chhattisgarh, the NIA has chargesheeted three more individuals in a case connected to the supply of arms to the banned CPI (Maoist) group. This brings the total number of chargesheeted individuals to eight. The investigation aims to disrupt the Maoist supply chain and ecosystem.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed charges against three more individuals in a case concerning the supply of arms and ammunition to the banned CPI (Maoist) in Chhattisgarh. This development escalates the total number of accused to eight.
The supplementary chargesheet names Sudhir Tripathi, Suraj Nishad, and Hungo Madkami, an armed member of the Maoist group, and was submitted to the NIA special court in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. Previously, five suspects were charged and are currently on trial.
The NIA revealed that Sudhir and Suraj assisted the arrested individuals in acquiring a revolver and ammunition from Uttar Pradesh. The agency remains actively involved in dismantling the Maoist network within the nation.
