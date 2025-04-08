Cyber Security Workshop 'iCAST-25' Enhances Himachal State Police's Cyber Defense

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD), in collaboration with the Department of Digital Technology & Governance, Himachal Pradesh, and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Department of Police, Government of Himachal Pradesh, successfully hosted a two-day cyber security workshop, iCAST-25 (Integrated Cyber Advanced Security Techniques-2025), at the Police Headquarters in Shimla from April 3rd to 4th, 2025. This event was designed to equip state police leaders with critical knowledge and skills to combat emerging cyber threats and to bolster the state's cyber resilience.

The workshop saw the participation of over 45 in-person attendees, including high-ranking police officials, as well as more than 100 online participants from various police units across the state. The event underscored the pressing need to address the growing risks posed by cyber threats to digital infrastructure, public safety, and e-governance services within Himachal Pradesh.

Dr. Atul Verma, IPS, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Himachal Pradesh, officially inaugurated the workshop. In his keynote address, Dr. Verma highlighted the increasing importance of cyber security in an increasingly digital world and stressed the need to protect the state's infrastructure and governance services. He emphasized the significance of building the capacity of government officers at all levels to effectively combat the evolving nature of cyber threats targeting the public sector.

The event was graced by several prominent figures, including Shri Ajay Kumar Yadav, IPS, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Crime; Shri Gyaneshwar Singh, IPS, ADGP of CID, Himachal Pradesh; Ms. Rakhi Kahloon, IAS, Secretary of the Department of Digital Technologies & Governance, Himachal Pradesh; Shri Mohit Chawla, IPS, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Cyber Crime, State CID, Himachal Pradesh; Dr. Nipun Jindal, IAS, Director of the Department of Digital Technologies & Governance, Himachal Pradesh; and Shri Vipan Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the CID (Cyber Crime), Himachal Pradesh, among other senior law enforcement officers.

Dr. Nipun Jindal, in his address, provided an overview of the state’s ongoing efforts to strengthen cyber hygiene practices and the establishment of a dedicated Incident Response Team (IRT). He shared details of the state's strategic plans to promote digital literacy across Himachal Pradesh, through a newly released Request for Proposal (RFP) for a state-wide Digital Literacy Campaign. This initiative is aimed at bridging the digital divide, enhancing public awareness about cyber threats, and empowering citizens to become more digitally literate and secure online.

The workshop’s primary focus was to improve the understanding and skills of state police officials in handling cyber crimes and implementing secure IT practices across public sector systems. The two-day program included several interactive sessions, training modules, and hands-on exercises designed to teach the latest techniques for detecting and mitigating cyber threats. Experts from NeGD, along with eminent guest speakers, provided valuable insights into the current landscape of cyber crime and practical solutions for preventing such threats.

The Himachal Pradesh state leadership has expressed its commitment to continuing these cyber security initiatives. The success of the iCAST-25 workshop has inspired the leadership to take the program to the regional and state levels in the upcoming year, ensuring a broader outreach and training for police leaders across Himachal Pradesh.

As part of the national effort to build a robust cyber defense infrastructure, NeGD, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has initiated a series of nationwide state capacity-building workshops. These workshops are aimed at empowering state-level leadership, Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), and other key officials with the skills and knowledge necessary to address cyber threats effectively, adopt secure IT frameworks, and reinforce digital governance.

The national initiative is aligned with the Government of India’s vision to create a cyber-resilient public sector. This mission ensures that public institutions, including police departments and government offices, have the resources and expertise to safeguard critical digital infrastructure. By enhancing the cybersecurity capacity of state and regional government agencies, the NeGD aims to foster a safer and more secure digital environment across India’s public sector.

Through these efforts, NeGD is not only contributing to strengthening India’s cybersecurity posture but also enabling a more secure and efficient digital governance ecosystem. The collaborative workshops are helping state governments across India to respond proactively to the challenges posed by cyber threats, ensuring the continued smooth functioning of e-governance services and protecting citizens' data and digital assets.

As the digital world continues to evolve and cyber threats become more sophisticated, the efforts of organizations like NeGD and the Himachal Pradesh government in strengthening cyber security frameworks are crucial in safeguarding the future of digital infrastructure in India.