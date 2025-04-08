Restructuring Power: BJP Revamps Delhi's Key Bodies

The BJP-led Delhi administration has set in motion a comprehensive overhaul of its governmental structures by reconstituting several key bodies. This move entails the removal of chairpersons and members previously appointed during the AAP government's tenure, officials disclosed on Tuesday.

The restructuring impacts both statutory and non-statutory bodies, boards, and academies, including the Haj and Tirth Yatra committees, as well as the Delhi Jal Board. A total of 16 non-official office bearers' and members' tenures have recently been terminated, according to a Delhi government officer.

The Services department has issued directives to all departments to facilitate the removal of current members and initiate the reconstitution process. Notable terminations include AAP legislators such as Gopal Rai and non-official members spanning various academic and cultural panels.

(With inputs from agencies.)