Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over Waqf (Amendment) Act in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly faced adjournment for two consecutive days amid protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. A meeting involving the ruling National Conference and its allies ended without resolution. Opposition parties seek discussion, while some have moved a no confidence motion against the speaker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-04-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 22:33 IST
Political Tensions Rise Over Waqf (Amendment) Act in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has seen two days of disruptions as tensions rise over the rejection of an adjournment motion to debate the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather disallowed the motion, citing the sub-judice rule, prompting protests from the National Conference (NC) and its allies.

Opposition parties, including the Peoples Conference and PDP, have joined in the calls for discussion and passage of a resolution regarding the Waqf law, with a no confidence motion against the speaker filed by three MLAs led by Peoples Conference's Sajad Gani Lone. The NC and allies' meeting on Tuesday evening failed to resolve the deadlock.

NC chief whip Mubarak Gul stated the meeting was held as directed by the party high command and that further steps would be discussed in the Assembly on Wednesday. Despite the calendar marking April 9 as the session's last day, the House is caught in a stalemate over the contentious law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025