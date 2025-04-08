Political Tensions Rise Over Waqf (Amendment) Act in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has seen two days of disruptions as tensions rise over the rejection of an adjournment motion to debate the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather disallowed the motion, citing the sub-judice rule, prompting protests from the National Conference (NC) and its allies.

Opposition parties, including the Peoples Conference and PDP, have joined in the calls for discussion and passage of a resolution regarding the Waqf law, with a no confidence motion against the speaker filed by three MLAs led by Peoples Conference's Sajad Gani Lone. The NC and allies' meeting on Tuesday evening failed to resolve the deadlock.

NC chief whip Mubarak Gul stated the meeting was held as directed by the party high command and that further steps would be discussed in the Assembly on Wednesday. Despite the calendar marking April 9 as the session's last day, the House is caught in a stalemate over the contentious law.

(With inputs from agencies.)