Controversial Trade Proposal Faces Backlash
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer informed lawmakers that not all proposed fees for docking Chinese-built ships at U.S. ports would be implemented and might not be cumulative. The initiative aims to boost domestic shipbuilding but faces opposition from various industries concerned about potential costs.
In a recent Senate Finance Committee hearing, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer clarified that the agency's proposed fees for Chinese-built ships docking at U.S. ports might not be broadly applied or cumulative.
The proposals target boosting domestic shipbuilding activity by potentially imposing fees on China-based operators. Stakeholders, including U.S. steelmakers, have shown support, although significant opposition exists from various sectors.
Critics argue that the unfocused language of the proposal could impose hefty financial burdens on industries, raising fears of disruptions akin to early COVID-19 supply chain troubles. Concerns exist that fees could total up to $3.5 million per port call.
(With inputs from agencies.)
