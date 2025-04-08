Left Menu

South Korea and U.S. in High-Stakes Tariff Talks

President Donald Trump engaged in a pivotal conversation with South Korean acting President Han Duck-soo, discussing tariffs, shipbuilding, and energy deals. As tariffs loom, both nations aim to strengthen their alliance. South Korea is keen to negotiate, prioritizing a balanced trade relationship and increased imports from the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 23:09 IST
South Korea and U.S. in High-Stakes Tariff Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump held a crucial phone call with South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo, discussing tariffs just before a 25% levy on South Korean imports was set to take effect. They explored avenues such as shipbuilding and potential energy agreements to fortify bilateral ties.

Amid the tariff tension, South Korea's trade minister is en route to engage in talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Han expressed eagerness to bolster the U.S.-South Korea alliance and achieve trade balance, reflecting on mutual concerns over shipbuilding and liquefied natural gas prospects.

At the White House, economic adviser Kevin Hassett highlighted the administration's strategy to prioritize negotiations with key allies like Japan and South Korea. Trump underscored collaboration on a $44-billion natural gas project involving Japan and possibly South Korea, signaling broader energy and trade discussions with East Asian partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025