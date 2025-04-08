South Korea and U.S. in High-Stakes Tariff Talks

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump held a crucial phone call with South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo, discussing tariffs just before a 25% levy on South Korean imports was set to take effect. They explored avenues such as shipbuilding and potential energy agreements to fortify bilateral ties.

Amid the tariff tension, South Korea's trade minister is en route to engage in talks with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Han expressed eagerness to bolster the U.S.-South Korea alliance and achieve trade balance, reflecting on mutual concerns over shipbuilding and liquefied natural gas prospects.

At the White House, economic adviser Kevin Hassett highlighted the administration's strategy to prioritize negotiations with key allies like Japan and South Korea. Trump underscored collaboration on a $44-billion natural gas project involving Japan and possibly South Korea, signaling broader energy and trade discussions with East Asian partners.

