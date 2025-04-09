Crackdown on Credit Card Fraud: Fake Call Center Busted in Delhi

In a significant breakthrough against financial crimes, Faridabad police apprehended 12 suspects, including 10 women, linked to a massive credit card fraud ring. The accused were allegedly operating a fraudulent call center out of Delhi's Janakpuri West, police officials confirmed.

The apprehensions followed a complaint from a Ballabgarh resident who fell victim to the scam, losing over Rs 80,000. The fraudsters posed as bank employees to extract credit card information and OTPs, facilitating unauthorized transactions, law enforcement sources said.

The operation was masterminded by Khushal, also known as Raunak, from Bihar, who remains on the run. According to police reports, the call center, active since March 2024, offered salaries and incentives to the participants. Investigators are currently holding two of the accused for further questioning, while others are under judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)