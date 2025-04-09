Left Menu

Crackdown on Credit Card Fraud: Fake Call Center Busted in Delhi

Faridabad police arrested 12 individuals, including 10 women, involved in a credit card fraud operating from a fake call center in Delhi's Janakpuri area. The operation duped victims by impersonating bank employees and stealing sensitive data. The case's mastermind, Khushal, remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 00:09 IST
Crackdown on Credit Card Fraud: Fake Call Center Busted in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough against financial crimes, Faridabad police apprehended 12 suspects, including 10 women, linked to a massive credit card fraud ring. The accused were allegedly operating a fraudulent call center out of Delhi's Janakpuri West, police officials confirmed.

The apprehensions followed a complaint from a Ballabgarh resident who fell victim to the scam, losing over Rs 80,000. The fraudsters posed as bank employees to extract credit card information and OTPs, facilitating unauthorized transactions, law enforcement sources said.

The operation was masterminded by Khushal, also known as Raunak, from Bihar, who remains on the run. According to police reports, the call center, active since March 2024, offered salaries and incentives to the participants. Investigators are currently holding two of the accused for further questioning, while others are under judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025