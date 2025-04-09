Legal Battle Over Columbia Student Mahmoud Khalil's Deportation Escalates

An immigration judge has ordered the U.S. government to produce evidence against Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil by Wednesday, as he faces deportation proceedings.

Assistant Chief Immigration Judge Jamee Comans presides over the case, which hinges on Khalil's alleged harm to U.S. policy and his denied accusations of withholding information.

Khalil, a political prisoner by his definition, argues his free speech is under attack, while widespread interest in the case emphasizes the high-stakes implications of his potential deportation.

