Legal Battle Over Columbia Student Mahmoud Khalil's Deportation Escalates

Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil faces deportation amid legal proceedings questioning his removal. Judge Jamee Comans has given the U.S. government until Wednesday to present evidence against Khalil. Arrested and transferred to Louisiana, Khalil is contesting the allegations and claims his political views are being unfairly targeted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 03:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 03:51 IST
An immigration judge has ordered the U.S. government to produce evidence against Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil by Wednesday, as he faces deportation proceedings.

Assistant Chief Immigration Judge Jamee Comans presides over the case, which hinges on Khalil's alleged harm to U.S. policy and his denied accusations of withholding information.

Khalil, a political prisoner by his definition, argues his free speech is under attack, while widespread interest in the case emphasizes the high-stakes implications of his potential deportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

