IRS Head to Resign Amid Tax Data Sharing Controversy

Melanie Krause, the acting commissioner of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, is set to resign, according to sources speaking to the Washington Post. This move follows an agreement for sharing tax data of undocumented immigrants with the Department of Homeland Security employees.

The arrangement, which has raised privacy concerns, has led to significant repercussions within the IRS. Krause's resignation is a direct result of this policy change and a governmental effort to address employee concerns through a new deferred resignation program.

The decision and its implications highlight the ongoing tension between security measures and data privacy, spotlighting critical governance issues within federal institutions.

