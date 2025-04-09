Left Menu

IRS Head to Resign Amid Tax Data Sharing Controversy

Melanie Krause, acting head of the IRS, will resign following an agreement to share tax data of undocumented immigrants with Homeland Security. This decision comes amidst privacy concerns and is part of a deferred resignation program recently offered to agency employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2025 04:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 04:26 IST
IRS Head to Resign Amid Tax Data Sharing Controversy
resignation
  • Country:
  • United States

Melanie Krause, the acting commissioner of the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, is set to resign, according to sources speaking to the Washington Post. This move follows an agreement for sharing tax data of undocumented immigrants with the Department of Homeland Security employees.

The arrangement, which has raised privacy concerns, has led to significant repercussions within the IRS. Krause's resignation is a direct result of this policy change and a governmental effort to address employee concerns through a new deferred resignation program.

The decision and its implications highlight the ongoing tension between security measures and data privacy, spotlighting critical governance issues within federal institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025