US Vows to Reclaim Panama Canal

On a significant diplomatic visit to Panama, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the United States intends to counteract Chinese influence over the strategic Panama Canal. Hegseth emphasized that the canal, a crucial trade route, should remain free from Chinese interference.

During discussions with Panama's government, Hegseth assured enhanced security cooperation, highlighting the canal's strategic importance, particularly with over 40% of U.S. container traffic transiting through it. This move comes amid the backdrop of the Trump administration's broader concerns over China's global Belt and Road Initiative.

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino has shown willingness to cooperate with the U.S., strengthening ties as Panama exits China's Belt and Road Initiative. As the U.S. underscores its intent to keep the canal secure, Hegseth's visit also reaffirms longstanding military and economic alliances between the two nations.

