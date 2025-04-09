Left Menu

US Vows to Reclaim Panama Canal

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced plans to reduce Chinese influence in the Panama Canal, promising security cooperation with Panama. Despite previous U.S.-China tensions, Hegseth stressed that China would not control this key waterway, while Panama lays the groundwork for exiting China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 07:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 07:05 IST
US Vows to Reclaim Panama Canal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On a significant diplomatic visit to Panama, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the United States intends to counteract Chinese influence over the strategic Panama Canal. Hegseth emphasized that the canal, a crucial trade route, should remain free from Chinese interference.

During discussions with Panama's government, Hegseth assured enhanced security cooperation, highlighting the canal's strategic importance, particularly with over 40% of U.S. container traffic transiting through it. This move comes amid the backdrop of the Trump administration's broader concerns over China's global Belt and Road Initiative.

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino has shown willingness to cooperate with the U.S., strengthening ties as Panama exits China's Belt and Road Initiative. As the U.S. underscores its intent to keep the canal secure, Hegseth's visit also reaffirms longstanding military and economic alliances between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025