Taiwan Seeks Resolution in Tariff Tussle with U.S.

Taiwan is making efforts to address the imposition of a 32% tariff by the United States, announced by President Donald Trump. A senior Taiwanese official revealed that Taiwan has initiated discussions with Washington, offering zero tariffs and increased investments as a gesture of goodwill. Despite the economic strain, Taiwan is avoiding retaliatory measures.

In a bid to resolve the issue, Taiwan's National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen confirmed strategic communications with U.S. counterparts. The government is preparing for comprehensive negotiations, hoping for a swift resolution to foster mutual economic benefits and ease trade tensions.

The tariff impact has been severe, with Taiwan's stock market experiencing a sharp decline, prompting the activation of a $15 billion stabilization fund. Key tech stocks, including TSMC and Foxconn, suffered significant losses. However, semiconductors remain exempt from the tariffs, providing some relief to the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)