Delhi Law Minister Challenges Probe in 2020 Riots Case

In a significant legal development, Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra has approached a Delhi court, challenging an order mandating further investigation into his alleged involvement in the February 2020 riots.

The application, presented before special judge Kaveri Baweja, seeks to overturn the directive for additional inquiry as Mishra contests the accusations made against him. The court session is expected to take place soon.

This legal dispute arises from an April 1 decision by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia, who determined that there was a 'prima facie' case necessitating further investigation - a decision countered by Delhi Police, who assert Mishra's non-involvement in the unrest.

