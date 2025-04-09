Trade Tensions Escalate: China's Response to U.S. Tariffs

In a bold statement released Wednesday, China described its persistent trade surplus with the United States as inevitable, asserting its readiness to combat further tariff impositions by President Trump. Beijing's response comes after Trump targeted Chinese goods with a 104% duty aimed at reducing the trade gap.

This trade standoff between the two leading global economies highlights underlying structural issues, according to a recent white paper by the State Council Information Office, which critiques the U.S. approach as economically self-serving and protective. Despite these tensions, China remains resolute in defending its economic interests.

As China's trade surplus widened to $295.4 billion, Ministry of Commerce officials stressed the dangers of a trade war, denouncing U.S. tactics as unilateral and protectionist. The report emphasizes that such economic conflicts yield no winners, but China is prepared to safeguard its sovereign economic rights.

