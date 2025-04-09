Left Menu

Trade Tensions Escalate: China's Response to U.S. Tariffs

China considers its trade surplus with the U.S. inevitable, pledging to resist increased tariffs imposed by President Trump. The standoff highlights structural economic differences as the trade deficit expands. China condemns the U.S.'s use of tariffs as protectionist and attributes the imbalance to economic and labor factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:05 IST
In a bold statement released Wednesday, China described its persistent trade surplus with the United States as inevitable, asserting its readiness to combat further tariff impositions by President Trump. Beijing's response comes after Trump targeted Chinese goods with a 104% duty aimed at reducing the trade gap.

This trade standoff between the two leading global economies highlights underlying structural issues, according to a recent white paper by the State Council Information Office, which critiques the U.S. approach as economically self-serving and protective. Despite these tensions, China remains resolute in defending its economic interests.

As China's trade surplus widened to $295.4 billion, Ministry of Commerce officials stressed the dangers of a trade war, denouncing U.S. tactics as unilateral and protectionist. The report emphasizes that such economic conflicts yield no winners, but China is prepared to safeguard its sovereign economic rights.

