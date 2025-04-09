Fake Doctor Arrested After Nine Years on the Run

Delhi Police's Crime Branch apprehended a 48-year-old woman, posing as a doctor, who had been absconding for nine years after a botched surgery resulted in a patient's death. The accused, a Sangam Vihar resident, was located in Greater Kailash-II, where she worked as a caretaker for a senior citizen.

The investigation revealed that she had procured a fake BAMS degree from Bihar and established a clinic in Vikas Nagar in 2008. Despite only completing her education up to class 12, she attracted gynecology patients. A patient, Ramesh Kumar, revisited her clinic with his pregnant wife following severe abdominal pain in 2009.

Following the patient's deteriorating condition post-surgery, it was discovered she had no legitimate medical credentials. After initial arrest and release on bail, she was labeled a proclaimed offender in 2016 for court non-appearance. The accused confessed to acquiring basic treatment skills while assisting a doctor in 2005-06, before securing a forged degree.

(With inputs from agencies.)