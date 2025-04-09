Left Menu

Navigating Tariffs: South Korea's Strategic Shipbuilding Moves

South Korea's Minister of Trade, Ahn Duk-geun, expressed the importance of shipbuilding as a strategic negotiating tool with the U.S. amid impending tariffs. President Trump discussed potential energy deals and military cost-sharing with South Korean leaders, amid efforts to strengthen economic and security alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:48 IST
Navigating Tariffs: South Korea's Strategic Shipbuilding Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea is leveraging its shipbuilding expertise as a strategic negotiating tool in discussions with the United States over impending tariffs. Trade and Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun highlighted the sector's potential importance during talks with U.S. officials, acknowledging the influence of President Trump's administration's interest in shipbuilding cooperation.

The discussion comes as a 25% tariff on South Korean imports is set to take effect, which could severely impact South Korean exports, particularly automobiles. Ahn emphasized South Korea's preference for negotiation over retaliation, as the government seeks to reduce tariff rates while maintaining strong economic ties with the U.S.

Meanwhile, President Trump has mentioned defense cost-sharing as part of broader negotiations, though South Korean officials maintain that these talks are separate from tariff discussions. In efforts to bolster its economy, South Korea announced emergency support measures for its auto sector, aiming to boost domestic demand amid international trade challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025