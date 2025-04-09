U.S. Withdraws from Global Shipping Decarbonisation Talks

The United States has opted out of London discussions aimed at advancing decarbonisation in the shipping industry, citing opposition to potential fees on U.S. ships for greenhouse gas emissions. This move could lead Washington to consider reciprocal actions.

These negotiations, held at the UN's International Maritime Organization (IMO), focus on establishing measures to bring the global shipping sector to net zero emissions by around 2050. The U.S. expressed its intent to not engage in ongoing talks and encouraged other nations to reconsider endorsing greenhouse gas emission policies imposed by the IMO.

The decision by Washington might influence future policy directions, but discussions at the IMO continue regardless. Delegates emphasize the urgency for clear guidance amid market instability, despite some countries like China and Brazil voicing opposition to proposed levies on shipping emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)