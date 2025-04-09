Left Menu

Tragic Drowning Incident in Thane River

A tragic drowning incident in Thane district's Bhatsa river claimed the lives of a mother-son duo and another woman. Laxmi Patil, her son Dheeraj, and Vanita Shelke drowned while washing clothes. Authorities recovered the bodies and are currently conducting further investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, a mother-son duo and another woman drowned in the Bhatsa river in Maharashtra's Thane district. The victims, identified as Laxmi Patil, her son Dheeraj, and Vanita Shelke, were washing clothes when they tragically lost their balance and fell into the river.

Authorities, upon receiving the distress call, promptly arrived at the scene alongside lifeguards and successfully retrieved the bodies from the river. The accident occurred in Wafe village, an area known for its frequent river-side activities.

The Shahapur police have launched a detailed investigation to understand more about the circumstances surrounding the drowning. This tragic event underscores the often overlooked dangers present in routine tasks like washing clothes by the river.

(With inputs from agencies.)

