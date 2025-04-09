Prince Harry Battles Court Over Security Decisions in the UK

Prince Harry made his appearance at London's Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday, attempting to overturn a Home Office decision regarding his personal security arrangements in Britain after stepping back from royal duties.

Harry, who moved to California in 2020, is challenging a 2020 ruling that denied him automatic police protection in the UK. The government argues that Harry's situation warranted a bespoke security strategy, which they say was based on specific security assessments and future needs.

Lawyers for Harry argue that the flexible approach unjustly singles him out for inferior protection. The case invokes issues of privacy, as part of the proceedings were closed to the public. The situation is compounded by recent security concerns, including threats from al Qaeda and media pursuit incidents.

