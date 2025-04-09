Cabinet Approves Rs. 1600 Crore for Modernization of Irrigation and Water Management

In a significant move aimed at improving the efficiency of irrigation systems and enhancing agricultural productivity, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, today approved the Modernization of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM) scheme. This scheme is a sub-scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) and will be implemented for the period 2025-2026 with an initial allocation of Rs. 1600 crore.

Focus on Modernizing Irrigation Infrastructure

The M-CADWM scheme aims to modernize the irrigation water supply network to enhance the delivery of irrigation water from existing canals or other water sources to designated clusters. One of the key goals of this scheme is to establish robust backend infrastructure for micro-irrigation systems, specifically through the deployment of underground pressurized piped irrigation systems to deliver water directly from the established source to the farm gate. The focus is on farms of up to 1 hectare, ensuring that small-scale farmers can access modern irrigation methods.

Leveraging Technology for Water Management

The introduction of advanced technologies such as SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) and the Internet of Things (IoT) will play a pivotal role in water accounting and water management. These technologies will facilitate efficient water usage, enabling real-time monitoring and regulation of water supply across irrigation systems. By implementing these innovations, the scheme aims to drastically improve Water Use Efficiency (WUE) at the farm level, which in turn will contribute to increased agricultural production and productivity.

Increased water use efficiency is expected to boost the income of farmers, especially in regions where water scarcity has been a persistent challenge. By ensuring that every drop of water is used effectively, the scheme targets sustainable agriculture practices that can withstand the changing climate conditions.

Empowering Farmers through Irrigation Management Transfer

A significant aspect of the M-CADWM scheme is its emphasis on sustainability through the Irrigation Management Transfer (IMT) approach. Under this model, the management of irrigation assets will be transferred to Water User Societies (WUS). These societies will be provided with extensive support to ensure their effective operation. The government plans to link WUS with existing economic entities such as Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) or Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) for a period of five years to ensure their financial and operational stability.

The empowerment of local communities in managing irrigation systems will not only make the infrastructure more sustainable but also improve the governance and maintenance of irrigation assets. This model promotes decentralization and ensures that the benefits of the modernization project reach the grassroots level.

Fostering Youth Involvement in Modern Irrigation Practices

A noteworthy feature of the scheme is its focus on attracting youth to adopt modern farming techniques, including micro-irrigation. By providing training and support, the M-CADWM scheme aims to create opportunities for the younger generation to engage in farming, especially in the context of contemporary technological advancements in agriculture. This is expected to contribute to a more sustainable and innovative agricultural workforce.

Pilot Projects and Future Expansion

The initial phase of the scheme will involve pilot projects across various agro-climatic zones in India. These pilot projects will be funded through a challenge-based funding approach, which will invite states to participate in the scheme. The government aims to gather insights and feedback from these pilot projects to refine the design and implementation of the full-scale National Plan for Command Area Development and Water Management, which will be launched starting from April 2026 for the 16th Finance Commission period.

The pilot phase will play a crucial role in testing the feasibility and effectiveness of the modernized irrigation systems and will provide valuable lessons on how to structure and implement large-scale irrigation modernization projects in diverse regions with varying climatic conditions.

Long-term Impact and Benefits

The M-CADWM scheme is expected to have a transformative impact on India's agricultural sector by addressing key challenges such as water scarcity, inefficient water management, and low agricultural productivity. By focusing on sustainable irrigation practices, technological integration, and community-driven management, the scheme will pave the way for a more resilient and prosperous agricultural sector.

Ultimately, the scheme is designed to improve the livelihood of farmers, increase agricultural output, and promote water conservation, all while supporting the government’s vision of enhancing the overall sustainability and growth of the agricultural sector. With an investment of Rs. 1600 crore, the M-CADWM scheme is set to create a lasting impact on the agricultural landscape of India.