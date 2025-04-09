National Conference Challenges Waqf Amendment Act in Supreme Court

The National Conference (NC) announced plans to approach the Supreme Court to file a writ petition against the Waqf Amendment Act, deeming it an unconstitutional interference in the religious affairs of Muslims. As articulated by Tanvir Sadiq, the party's chief spokesperson and a legislator, the legal challenge is set to occur promptly.

Sadiq emphasized the urgency of addressing the act, describing it as a significant threat to fundamental constitutional rights, including religious freedom, equality, and property rights. In a strategic move, the party aligns with independent MLA and ex-judge Muzaffar Iqbal, among other legal experts, to spearhead the Supreme Court petition.

Passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament has ignited a swath of protests, with notable political leaders and organizations voicing opposition. The recent turbulence in the J&K Assembly, marked by the blocking of motions to discuss the act, underscores the controversy's intensity. Nevertheless, the NC remains resolute in advocating for Muslim community rights and the restoration of Jammu & Kashmir statehood.

(With inputs from agencies.)