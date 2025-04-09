National Conference Challenges Waqf Amendment Act in Supreme Court
The National Conference is set to challenge the Waqf Amendment Act in the Supreme Court, citing unconstitutional interference in Muslim religious affairs. The move follows disruptions in the J&K Assembly and widespread opposition from various political figures and organizations.
The National Conference (NC) announced plans to approach the Supreme Court to file a writ petition against the Waqf Amendment Act, deeming it an unconstitutional interference in the religious affairs of Muslims. As articulated by Tanvir Sadiq, the party's chief spokesperson and a legislator, the legal challenge is set to occur promptly.
Sadiq emphasized the urgency of addressing the act, describing it as a significant threat to fundamental constitutional rights, including religious freedom, equality, and property rights. In a strategic move, the party aligns with independent MLA and ex-judge Muzaffar Iqbal, among other legal experts, to spearhead the Supreme Court petition.
Passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament has ignited a swath of protests, with notable political leaders and organizations voicing opposition. The recent turbulence in the J&K Assembly, marked by the blocking of motions to discuss the act, underscores the controversy's intensity. Nevertheless, the NC remains resolute in advocating for Muslim community rights and the restoration of Jammu & Kashmir statehood.
