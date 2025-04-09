Naga Tribes Rally Against Indo-Myanmar Border Fencing

In a remarkable show of solidarity, nineteen Naga tribes hailing from Nagaland and Manipur came together to oppose the central government's initiative to erect fences along the Indo-Myanmar border. Organized by the Angami Public Organisation, the protest took place on Wednesday at Old MLA Junction, Kohima.

Participants adorned traditional attire to emphasize their cultural unity. Business establishments closed, and traffic was regulated during the rally, which lasted three hours. A memorandum was submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah through Nagaland's governor, voicing their opposition to recent policies regarded as infringing on their rights.

The protesters vehemently opposed the government's recent guidelines, perceiving them as restrictions on their traditional lifestyle. They have called for a halt to the fence construction and a return to the original Free Movement Regime, allowing unimpeded cultural and economic exchanges within their historical lands.

