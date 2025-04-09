Left Menu

Naga Tribes Rally Against Indo-Myanmar Border Fencing

Nineteen Naga tribes from Nagaland and Manipur united in a protest against India's plan to construct fences along the Indo-Myanmar border. The rally aims to reclaim traditional indigenous rights including the Free Movement Regime and dispute the recently imposed border policies affecting their cultural and economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:39 IST
Naga Tribes Rally Against Indo-Myanmar Border Fencing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable show of solidarity, nineteen Naga tribes hailing from Nagaland and Manipur came together to oppose the central government's initiative to erect fences along the Indo-Myanmar border. Organized by the Angami Public Organisation, the protest took place on Wednesday at Old MLA Junction, Kohima.

Participants adorned traditional attire to emphasize their cultural unity. Business establishments closed, and traffic was regulated during the rally, which lasted three hours. A memorandum was submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah through Nagaland's governor, voicing their opposition to recent policies regarded as infringing on their rights.

The protesters vehemently opposed the government's recent guidelines, perceiving them as restrictions on their traditional lifestyle. They have called for a halt to the fence construction and a return to the original Free Movement Regime, allowing unimpeded cultural and economic exchanges within their historical lands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025