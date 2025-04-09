Naga Tribes Rally Against Indo-Myanmar Border Fencing
Nineteen Naga tribes from Nagaland and Manipur united in a protest against India's plan to construct fences along the Indo-Myanmar border. The rally aims to reclaim traditional indigenous rights including the Free Movement Regime and dispute the recently imposed border policies affecting their cultural and economic ties.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable show of solidarity, nineteen Naga tribes hailing from Nagaland and Manipur came together to oppose the central government's initiative to erect fences along the Indo-Myanmar border. Organized by the Angami Public Organisation, the protest took place on Wednesday at Old MLA Junction, Kohima.
Participants adorned traditional attire to emphasize their cultural unity. Business establishments closed, and traffic was regulated during the rally, which lasted three hours. A memorandum was submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah through Nagaland's governor, voicing their opposition to recent policies regarded as infringing on their rights.
The protesters vehemently opposed the government's recent guidelines, perceiving them as restrictions on their traditional lifestyle. They have called for a halt to the fence construction and a return to the original Free Movement Regime, allowing unimpeded cultural and economic exchanges within their historical lands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nagaland Embarks on Solar Revolution with PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana
Nagaland Wrestling Association Breaks Ground with First Women's Open Championship
Controversial Extension: AFSPA's Reach Widened in Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh
AFSPA Extended: Sweeping Powers in Nagaland's Meluri District
Driving Business Forward: Ashok Leyland Partners with Nagaland Rural Bank