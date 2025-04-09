Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Russia Expels Romanian Diplomats

Russia's foreign ministry announced the expulsion of two Romanian diplomats following the summoning of Romania's charge d'affaires in Moscow. This action was a reaction to Bucharest's expulsion of Russian diplomats in the previous month, which Romania attributed to violations of diplomatic rules.

  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's foreign ministry has expelled two Romanian diplomats, marking the latest in a series of diplomatic tensions between the two countries. This announcement followed the summoning of Romania's charge d'affaires in Moscow.

The expelled individuals, Romania's military attache and deputy military attache, have been declared persona non grata and were ordered to leave Russia, according to the ministry's statement.

This decision comes as a direct response to Bucharest's expulsion of Russian diplomats last month, who were accused of acts contravening diplomatic norms by the Romanian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

