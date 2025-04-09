Chakma Council Appeals for Urgent Centre Support
The Chakma Autonomous District Council seeks urgent intervention from the Centre to address financial and infrastructural issues. During the Union Minister Nityanand Rai's visit, CADC presented proposals for funding development projects. The council also requested assistance for displaced families and a special package to resolve salary deficits.
- Country:
- India
The Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) has called for urgent intervention from the Centre, highlighting critical infrastructural and financial challenges that impede development in the region. The appeal was made during Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai's visit to south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district.
In a memorandum submitted to the Union Minister, CADC leaders urgently requested financial and infrastructural support for 47 development projects, emphasizing issues such as road infrastructure, education, governance, and cultural preservation. They expressed concern over delays in approvals that have stalled these projects.
The leaders also brought up the rehabilitation of families affected by the Indo-Bangladesh border fencing and pointed out a fiscal deficit, seeking a one-time special package of Rs 70 crore. In response, Rai assured he would take necessary steps to address these challenges, underscoring the Centre's commitment to the Northeast's development.
