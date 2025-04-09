Delhi High Court Denies Bail to Separatist Leader in Terror-Funding Case

The Delhi High Court has denied bail to separatist leader Nayeem Ahmad Khan, who faces charges in a terror-funding case involving the notorious Lashkar-e-Taiba and 26/11 attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

Judges Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur dismissed Khan's appeal against an earlier decision refusing bail, citing significant evidence of his alleged involvement in terror financing and participation in a pro-ISIS rally.

Khan, detained since July 2017, is among those accused in a comprehensive NIA chargesheet, alleged to have conspired to incite violence and further a secessionist agenda in Kashmir. The legal proceedings implicate several prominent separatist leaders under severe anti-terror laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)