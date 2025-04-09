Left Menu

Escalating Trade Tensions: China's Retaliation on U.S. Defense Firms

China's commerce ministry has imposed restrictions on several U.S. defense firms following heightened trade tensions due to President Trump's imposed tariffs. Beijing added to its control and 'unreliable entities' lists, affecting U.S. companies primarily dealing with military sales. The conflict highlights the ongoing trade dispute, with implications for supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:13 IST
Escalating Trade Tensions: China's Retaliation on U.S. Defense Firms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Beijing's latest move in the escalating trade conflict with Washington saw the Chinese commerce ministry impose new restrictions targeting over a dozen U.S. defense companies. This decision follows President Trump's continuation of heavy tariffs on Chinese imports.

China has not only added 12 more U.S. firms to its control list but also increased its levies on U.S. goods to an 84% total. These actions predominantly affect American companies supplying the U.S. military, bringing further strain to the already tense trade relations.

The inclusion of six firms on the 'unreliable entities' list, due to connections with Taiwan, signifies China's strategic approach in addressing concerns over national sovereignty. Despite these tensions, Beijing reassures compliant foreign firms of unimpeded business operations within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025