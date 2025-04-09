Major Drug Cartel Busted in Punjab: 8 Arrested
Punjab Police have dismantled a significant drug cartel, arresting eight individuals, including a DRI inspector. They seized 4.04 kg of heroin in the operation. The investigation revealed a cross-border smuggling operation involving hawala networks, with multiple FIRs registered under the NDPS Act.
In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police announced the arrest of eight individuals, including an official from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), effectively dismantling a notorious drug cartel.
According to Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, the arrests yielded 4.04 kg of heroin, marking a considerable seizure in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking.
Among those arrested was Manjit from Haryana, who was misusing his DRI position, colluding with Ravi Kumar of Ferozepur to facilitate a cross-border drug smuggling operation, buttressed by a hawala financing network. Multiple FIRs have been filed as authorities work to trace and dismantle the entire drug network.
