Major Drug Cartel Busted in Punjab: 8 Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police announced the arrest of eight individuals, including an official from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), effectively dismantling a notorious drug cartel.

According to Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, the arrests yielded 4.04 kg of heroin, marking a considerable seizure in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking.

Among those arrested was Manjit from Haryana, who was misusing his DRI position, colluding with Ravi Kumar of Ferozepur to facilitate a cross-border drug smuggling operation, buttressed by a hawala financing network. Multiple FIRs have been filed as authorities work to trace and dismantle the entire drug network.

(With inputs from agencies.)