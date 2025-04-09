Delhi Court Orders FIR: Allegations of Police Custodial Violence

A Delhi court has instructed the police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against one of its inspectors and a doctor. The allegations claim instances of custodial torture and falsification of a medical report for accused Nishit Kumar Rajendrabhai Patel.

Presiding over the matter, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Pranav Joshi ordered the special commissioner of police, transport range, to ensure the FIR's registration and a thorough investigation. The judge highlighted the intolerable nature of custodial violence in the Indian legal framework, emphasizing Patel's injuries as suggestive of such maltreatment.

The April 8 judgment pointed out inconsistencies in Patel's medical report from Indira Gandhi Hospital, showing no injuries despite visible bruising. Consequently, the court called for an inquiry into Dr. Aman Gahlot's conduct, suggesting a conspiracy with the police. The judicial order also remarked on the serious offense committed by police who allegedly enabled Patel's fraudulent passport activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)