Delhi Court Orders FIR: Allegations of Police Custodial Violence

A Delhi court directed the filing of an FIR against a police inspector and a doctor based on charges of custodial violence and falsifying a medical report of accused Nishit Kumar Rajendrabhai Patel. The court found prima facie evidence of physical abuse during Patel's custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has instructed the police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against one of its inspectors and a doctor. The allegations claim instances of custodial torture and falsification of a medical report for accused Nishit Kumar Rajendrabhai Patel.

Presiding over the matter, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Pranav Joshi ordered the special commissioner of police, transport range, to ensure the FIR's registration and a thorough investigation. The judge highlighted the intolerable nature of custodial violence in the Indian legal framework, emphasizing Patel's injuries as suggestive of such maltreatment.

The April 8 judgment pointed out inconsistencies in Patel's medical report from Indira Gandhi Hospital, showing no injuries despite visible bruising. Consequently, the court called for an inquiry into Dr. Aman Gahlot's conduct, suggesting a conspiracy with the police. The judicial order also remarked on the serious offense committed by police who allegedly enabled Patel's fraudulent passport activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

