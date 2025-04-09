Violence Erupts Over Road Blockage: BKU Leader and Family Killed

In a violent altercation stemming from a road-blockage dispute, a leader of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, along with his son and brother, was killed in Akhri village, prompting a series of emotional protests and demands from the grieving family.

The tragedy saw the community rally around the bereaved kin, who initially refused to proceed with cremations until their conditions—including the demolition of the alleged perpetrators' illegally built structures and assurances of governmental support—were met.

Following the district administration's intervention, key suspects have been apprehended, with insights suggesting that deep-seated political rivalry may have fueled this sensational triple murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)