Violence Erupts Over Road Blockage: BKU Leader and Family Killed

A Bhartiya Kisan Union leader, his son, and brother were killed over a road-blockage dispute in Akhri village. Following demands, authorities demolished the accused's properties and promised job aid. Four arrests have been made, and political rivalry is suspected as a motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fatehpur | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a violent altercation stemming from a road-blockage dispute, a leader of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, along with his son and brother, was killed in Akhri village, prompting a series of emotional protests and demands from the grieving family.

The tragedy saw the community rally around the bereaved kin, who initially refused to proceed with cremations until their conditions—including the demolition of the alleged perpetrators' illegally built structures and assurances of governmental support—were met.

Following the district administration's intervention, key suspects have been apprehended, with insights suggesting that deep-seated political rivalry may have fueled this sensational triple murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

