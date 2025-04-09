City Farmhouse Busted in Illegal 'Mujra Party' Scandal
Police busted an illegal 'mujra party' at a farmhouse near the city, seizing 70 grams of ganja and other items. Thirteen men and six women were detained. The party was to celebrate a Hyderabad resident's birthday. A case is filed, and an investigation is ongoing with attendees identified as businessmen.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:18 IST
- India
Authorities dismantled an illicit 'mujra party' at a city-edge farmhouse, uncovering obscene performances and seizing 70 grams of ganja among other contraband, police disclosed on Wednesday.
Responding to a credible tip-off, law enforcement teams arrived at the site during the early morning hours and apprehended 13 men and six women involved in the dances.
The event, deemed a celebratory affair for a Hyderabad man's birthday, led to a formal case. Attendees, primarily businessmen, are now in custody, as investigations continue with prior warnings to farmhouse owners regarding illegal gatherings reiterated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
