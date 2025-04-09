City Farmhouse Busted in Illegal 'Mujra Party' Scandal

Authorities dismantled an illicit 'mujra party' at a city-edge farmhouse, uncovering obscene performances and seizing 70 grams of ganja among other contraband, police disclosed on Wednesday.

Responding to a credible tip-off, law enforcement teams arrived at the site during the early morning hours and apprehended 13 men and six women involved in the dances.

The event, deemed a celebratory affair for a Hyderabad man's birthday, led to a formal case. Attendees, primarily businessmen, are now in custody, as investigations continue with prior warnings to farmhouse owners regarding illegal gatherings reiterated.

(With inputs from agencies.)