Left Menu

City Farmhouse Busted in Illegal 'Mujra Party' Scandal

Police busted an illegal 'mujra party' at a farmhouse near the city, seizing 70 grams of ganja and other items. Thirteen men and six women were detained. The party was to celebrate a Hyderabad resident's birthday. A case is filed, and an investigation is ongoing with attendees identified as businessmen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:18 IST
City Farmhouse Busted in Illegal 'Mujra Party' Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities dismantled an illicit 'mujra party' at a city-edge farmhouse, uncovering obscene performances and seizing 70 grams of ganja among other contraband, police disclosed on Wednesday.

Responding to a credible tip-off, law enforcement teams arrived at the site during the early morning hours and apprehended 13 men and six women involved in the dances.

The event, deemed a celebratory affair for a Hyderabad man's birthday, led to a formal case. Attendees, primarily businessmen, are now in custody, as investigations continue with prior warnings to farmhouse owners regarding illegal gatherings reiterated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025