Tahawwur Rana Set for Extradition: A Milestone in Mumbai Terror Case

Tahawwur Rana, linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, is expected to be extradited to India after the US Supreme Court rejected his plea. Rana is associated with terrorist David Headley, and his extradition marks a significant development in the pursuit of justice for the 2008 attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:23 IST
Tahawwur Rana
  • Country:
  • India

Tahawwur Rana, accused of involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is set to be extradited to India after the US cleared the final hurdles. Authorities familiar with the process confirmed this development, describing it as a crucial step toward justice.

Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian national of Pakistani descent, has been held in Los Angeles' Metropolitan Detention Centre. A dedicated multi-agency team is currently in the US to oversee the official paperwork and legal formalities for his extradition to India.

This move follows the US Supreme Court's rejection of Rana's last-minute appeal against extradition. India's External Affairs Ministry has acknowledged this but stated that further updates will follow in due course.

(With inputs from agencies.)

