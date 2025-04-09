Tahawwur Rana Set for Extradition: A Milestone in Mumbai Terror Case
Tahawwur Rana, linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, is expected to be extradited to India after the US Supreme Court rejected his plea. Rana is associated with terrorist David Headley, and his extradition marks a significant development in the pursuit of justice for the 2008 attacks.
- Country:
- India
Tahawwur Rana, accused of involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, is set to be extradited to India after the US cleared the final hurdles. Authorities familiar with the process confirmed this development, describing it as a crucial step toward justice.
Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian national of Pakistani descent, has been held in Los Angeles' Metropolitan Detention Centre. A dedicated multi-agency team is currently in the US to oversee the official paperwork and legal formalities for his extradition to India.
This move follows the US Supreme Court's rejection of Rana's last-minute appeal against extradition. India's External Affairs Ministry has acknowledged this but stated that further updates will follow in due course.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Supreme Court Denies Appeal, Paving Way for Tahawwur Rana's Extradition to India
US Supreme Court denies 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana’s application seeking stay of his extradition to India.
US Supreme Court, for now, allows Trump administration to cut teacher-training money as part of its anti-DEI efforts, reports AP.
US Supreme Court Clears Path for Rana's Extradition to India Amid Congress Leaders' Reactions
US Supreme Court Paves Way for Extradition of 26/11 Suspect Tahawwur Rana