Tanzanian Opposition Leader Arrest Sparks Controversy

Tanzanian police have arrested Tundu Lissu, the leader of the country's main opposition party CHADEMA, soon after he addressed a public gathering. The arrest has provoked criticisms from rights groups, accusing the government of President Samia Suluhu Hassan of clamping down on opposition voices ahead of the national elections scheduled later this year.

Lissu had been engaging in nationwide rallies under the motto 'No Reforms, No Election', advocating for election process reforms. His party reported the arrest on their social media, stating Lissu's current location is unknown to them after the police took him from Mbinga district.

Following Lissu's arrest, police dispersed the crowd using tear gas, according to the party. A local police official declined to comment further, citing involvement in a meeting. Lissu, notable for surviving a 2017 assassination attempt in which he was shot 16 times, remains a significant political figure in Tanzania.

