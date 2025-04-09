Left Menu

Maharashtra's Safety Act: Balancing Security with Freedom

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis proposes the Special Public Safety Act to curb anti-national activities by banned Maoist groups in urban areas. While assuring personal freedoms remain intact, the Act gives police powers to address threats. Concerns from journalists are being considered for transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:04 IST
Maharashtra's Safety Act: Balancing Security with Freedom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, announced the introduction of the Special Public Safety Act to combat activities by Maoist organizations operating in urban areas. The proposed law has sparked debate over its impact on personal freedoms.

Fadnavis assured that the Act, set to be introduced in June's monsoon session, focuses solely on anti-national organizations, protecting the general public's personal freedoms. The CM held discussions with journalist groups, addressing concerns about the Act's implications on freedom of expression.

The new legislative measure aims to enhance Maharashtra's internal security by curbing unlawful activities. Fadnavis emphasized the law is essential, following the footsteps of four other states with similar laws. The bill, first presented last December, has been reviewed openly for public transparency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025