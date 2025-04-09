Maharashtra's Safety Act: Balancing Security with Freedom

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, announced the introduction of the Special Public Safety Act to combat activities by Maoist organizations operating in urban areas. The proposed law has sparked debate over its impact on personal freedoms.

Fadnavis assured that the Act, set to be introduced in June's monsoon session, focuses solely on anti-national organizations, protecting the general public's personal freedoms. The CM held discussions with journalist groups, addressing concerns about the Act's implications on freedom of expression.

The new legislative measure aims to enhance Maharashtra's internal security by curbing unlawful activities. Fadnavis emphasized the law is essential, following the footsteps of four other states with similar laws. The bill, first presented last December, has been reviewed openly for public transparency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)