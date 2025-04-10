Japan Deploys Top Tariff Negotiator for Crucial US Trade Talks

The Japanese government is preparing to dispatch Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa, a key player in tariff negotiations, to the United States before the month's end for vital trade discussions.

Recently appointed by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to head these crucial talks, Akazawa is set to meet with senior Trump administration officials. Discussions will include Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, underlining Japan's strategic focus on its trading relationship with the U.S.

This development highlights the emphasis Japan places on strengthening its economic ties with the United States, especially in light of evolving global trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)