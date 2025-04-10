Monkeys and Abuse: Missouri Foster Mother Faces Shocking Allegations

A Missouri foster mother is facing serious charges of child abuse and endangerment as authorities delve into shocking allegations that she traded an adopted daughter for a monkey. The 70-year-old woman, currently held on a $250,000 bond, allegedly mistreated several children under her care over many years.

The case came to light when a Missouri school resource officer flagged the girl's prolonged absence from classes, prompting an investigation. Rumors suggested the girl was exchanged for an exotic animal in Texas, where she was found and taken into protective custody. Authorities are trying to substantiate claims of the exchange.

Lincoln County Prosecutor Mike Wood, highlighting the systemic failures in the child welfare system, noted that nearly 250 reports of abuse went unheeded. As the investigation unfolds, the prosecutor's office anticipates additional charges against the foster mother.

(With inputs from agencies.)