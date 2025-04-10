Left Menu

Monkeys and Abuse: Missouri Foster Mother Faces Shocking Allegations

A Missouri foster mother has been charged with child abuse and endangerment amid allegations of trading an adopted daughter for a monkey. Authorities are investigating the woman's past care of around 200 children, with reports of similar abuse. The case has uncovered failures in the child welfare system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 10-04-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 05:25 IST
Monkeys and Abuse: Missouri Foster Mother Faces Shocking Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Missouri foster mother is facing serious charges of child abuse and endangerment as authorities delve into shocking allegations that she traded an adopted daughter for a monkey. The 70-year-old woman, currently held on a $250,000 bond, allegedly mistreated several children under her care over many years.

The case came to light when a Missouri school resource officer flagged the girl's prolonged absence from classes, prompting an investigation. Rumors suggested the girl was exchanged for an exotic animal in Texas, where she was found and taken into protective custody. Authorities are trying to substantiate claims of the exchange.

Lincoln County Prosecutor Mike Wood, highlighting the systemic failures in the child welfare system, noted that nearly 250 reports of abuse went unheeded. As the investigation unfolds, the prosecutor's office anticipates additional charges against the foster mother.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025