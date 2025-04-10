Left Menu

Market Resilience Amidst US-China Tariff War

China and Hong Kong shares surged as investors remained hopeful amidst escalating US-China tariff tensions. The market optimistic about negotiations, despite increased tariffs. Meanwhile, Chinese state firms are acting to stabilize domestic shares, and tech companies in Hong Kong saw significant gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 09:06 IST
Market Resilience Amidst US-China Tariff War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China and Hong Kong shares demonstrated remarkable growth on Thursday, buoyed by investor optimism despite rising US tariffs on Chinese goods. Negotiations between the two superpowers and support from state firms fueled positive sentiment in the market.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite jumped by 1.4%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 3.5%. The uptick followed a significant rise in Chinese internet companies after a temporary US tariff cut on various countries, aimed by President Trump at leveraging trade negotiations.

Analysts suggest that Trump's tariffs, now at 125% on China, may not have the feared impact, as Chinese exports to the US have already been heavily hit. While market volatility continues, prompted by evolving geopolitical stances, China's strategic measures and anticipations for future discussions provide a cautiously optimistic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025