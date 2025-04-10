High Security as Tahawwur Rana Faces Extradition Hearing in Delhi

High security measures have been implemented at Delhi's Patiala House Court in anticipation of Tahawwur Rana's extradition proceedings on Thursday. Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, was recently brought back from the US.

Paramilitary forces and Delhi Police are stationed outside the court to conduct thorough security checks on all visitors. Authorities aim to prevent any untoward incidents during the hearing.

An NIA judge will preside over the case. Tihar Jail officials are ready to accommodate Rana in a high-security ward once the court proceedings conclude. This follows the US Supreme Court's rejection of Rana's extradition appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)