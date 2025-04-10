Academic's Arrest Sparks Lese Majeste Debate in Thailand

Paul Chambers, an American academic detained in Thailand for allegedly insulting the monarchy, was released on bail, though his immigration status is still in question, according to his legal representative. Chambers, who teaches at Naresuan University, faced arrest following a complaint by the royalist army accusing him of defamation under Thailand's stringent lese majeste laws.

The revocation of Chambers' visa by the Immigration bureau has exacerbated tensions, with the U.S. State Department voicing apprehensions over the implications for freedom of speech. These actions have underscored persistent worries regarding Thailand's application of lese majeste laws and potential suppression of free expression.

His defense team, led by Wannaphat Jenroumjit of the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group, announced an appeal against the visa cancellation. Chambers' charges stem from a blurb linked to an academic seminar last year, hosted by an international research institute. Until the judicial proceedings conclude, Chambers will remain in Thailand.

