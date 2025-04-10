Left Menu

Academic's Arrest Sparks Lese Majeste Debate in Thailand

American academic Paul Chambers, detained in Thailand over alleged royal defamation, has been released on bail. His visa remains revoked, stirring U.S. concerns over Thailand's strict lese majeste laws. The arrest highlights ongoing tensions about freedom of expression in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:55 IST
Academic's Arrest Sparks Lese Majeste Debate in Thailand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Paul Chambers, an American academic detained in Thailand for allegedly insulting the monarchy, was released on bail, though his immigration status is still in question, according to his legal representative. Chambers, who teaches at Naresuan University, faced arrest following a complaint by the royalist army accusing him of defamation under Thailand's stringent lese majeste laws.

The revocation of Chambers' visa by the Immigration bureau has exacerbated tensions, with the U.S. State Department voicing apprehensions over the implications for freedom of speech. These actions have underscored persistent worries regarding Thailand's application of lese majeste laws and potential suppression of free expression.

His defense team, led by Wannaphat Jenroumjit of the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights group, announced an appeal against the visa cancellation. Chambers' charges stem from a blurb linked to an academic seminar last year, hosted by an international research institute. Until the judicial proceedings conclude, Chambers will remain in Thailand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025