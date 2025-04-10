Left Menu

New Zealand Rejects Treaty Principles Bill Amid Widespread Protests

New Zealand's parliament has rejected a bill intended to redefine the Treaty of Waitangi's principles. Proposed by the ACT New Zealand party, the bill aimed to clarify the treaty's role in legislation. Despite coalition negotiations, it failed to pass, sparking nationwide protests by those supporting indigenous rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 11:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand's parliament decisively voted down a bill on Thursday that sought to redefine the principles underlying the country's foundational Treaty of Waitangi. The rejection came after months of intense protests and debates concerning the Maori's place in the nation.

The proposal, drafted by the ACT New Zealand party led by David Seymour, aimed to clarify the Treaty principles in contemporary legislation. Seymour argued that the bill would offer clarity and promote debates on the treaty's constitutional role. Despite initial backing by coalition partners, National and New Zealand First, the bill faced overwhelming opposition.

The Green Party, alongside a substantial public movement, vocally opposed the bill. Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson celebrated the bill's defeat, emphasizing the unity and solidarity it inspired among communities against its divisive nature. The failed bill sparked one of New Zealand's largest protests, with massive public opposition pouring into the parliamentary process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

