Extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana: A Step Toward Justice for Mumbai Attacks

Senior Congress leader and former Union home minister Sushilkumar Shinde, along with other opposition parties, expressed approval for the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks case. Shinde addressed reporters at the AICC session in Ahmedabad, describing the event as a positive development.

Under Shinde's term as Union home minister in 2012, Ajmal Amir Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist from the attacks, was executed in Pune. Rana, now being extradited to India, will likely be held in Tihar Jail, New Delhi, after attempting to avoid extradition through the US legal system. The Supreme Court's rejection of his application sealed his transfer.

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is closely linked to David Coleman Headley, a key conspirator. NCP leader Jayant Patil insisted that Rana's extradition could uncover Pakistan's involvement and clarify the attack's masterminds. Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi sees this as closure for Mumbai and anticipates further action against conspirators like Headley and Hafiz Saeed. The 2008 attacks resulted in 166 casualties across multiple high-profile locations in Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)