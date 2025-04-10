China Urges Respectful Dialogue with U.S. Amidst Trade Tensions
China's commerce ministry expressed willingness for dialogue with the U.S. under mutual respect and equality. The ministry emphasized that pressure and threats are ineffective. If the U.S. pursues its own path, China is prepared to respond accordingly.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-04-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 13:00 IST
- Country:
- China
China's commerce ministry announced its openness to dialogue with the United States, stressing the importance of mutual respect and equality. This statement comes amid escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.
During a regular press briefing, ministry spokesperson He Yongqian highlighted that pressure, threats, and blackmail are not constructive approaches toward China.
He emphasized that China is ready to respond decisively if the U.S. continues its current approach, indicating a firm stance on ongoing tariff negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
How Large Firms Pay Less Tax: A Global Study on Corporate Tax Inequality
Ulhasnagar's Bold Budget: Infrastructure Overhaul with an Eye on Environment and Equality
Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Equality Among CAPF Martyrs
Diplomatic Bridge: U.S.-Turkey Talks Promote Mutual Respect
Maharashtra's Major Budget Shift: Paving the Way for Gender Equality