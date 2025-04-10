China Urges Respectful Dialogue with U.S. Amidst Trade Tensions

China's commerce ministry announced its openness to dialogue with the United States, stressing the importance of mutual respect and equality. This statement comes amid escalating trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

During a regular press briefing, ministry spokesperson He Yongqian highlighted that pressure, threats, and blackmail are not constructive approaches toward China.

He emphasized that China is ready to respond decisively if the U.S. continues its current approach, indicating a firm stance on ongoing tariff negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)