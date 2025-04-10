Left Menu

Tea Seller's Call for Justice: No Special Treatment for Terror Accused

Mohammed Taufiq, a tea seller who aided victims during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, demands strict action against accused Tahawwur Rana. Taufiq opposes any special treatment and insists on capital punishment. He appreciates the US government's role in Rana's extradition and calls for stricter anti-terrorism laws in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 13:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Mohammed Taufiq, a tea seller known as 'Chotu Chai Wala', has voiced a strong demand for severe punishment against terror accused Tahawwur Rana.

Operating a tea stall at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus during the attack, Taufiq played a crucial role in guiding people to safety. Today, he insists that Rana should not receive any special treatment, mirroring the previous handling of Ajmal Kasab, the sole terrorist captured alive from the 2008 assault, who was hanged in 2012.

Taufiq appreciates the U.S. extradition of Rana, expressing gratitude towards their government. He urges India to implement stricter anti-terror laws, ensuring no leniency for those undermining national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

