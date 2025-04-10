Pope Francis' Quiet Holy Week: A New Reflection Amid Infirmity

Pope Francis, recovering from severe double pneumonia, will likely have a subdued Holy Week, traditionally a busy period for the Catholic Church. Medical advice suggests the 88-year-old should remain largely out of public view to allow adequate healing time.

Missing from numerous Vatican ceremonies he would typically lead, the pope's absence may lend deeper meaning to the events for many, according to Catholic academic Anna Rowlands. Vatican officials are unsure if he will make brief appearances or participate via video.

While the Vatican considers alternative clergy for Holy Week services, Francis has issued written reflections during his recovery. These messages amplify his perseverance and bring a poignant perspective to this year's celebratory period.

(With inputs from agencies.)