Left Menu

U.S.-Russia Prisoner Swap Unfolds in Abu Dhabi

The United States executed a prisoner exchange with Russia in Abu Dhabi. Russia released Ksenia Karelina, a dual U.S.-Russian national, in return for the U.S. freeing Arthur Petrov, a dual German-Russian national, who was arrested in Cyprus. The exchange took place in secret negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 14:19 IST
U.S.-Russia Prisoner Swap Unfolds in Abu Dhabi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic development, the United States executed a secretive prisoner swap with Russia in the early hours of Thursday, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing CIA sources and individuals familiar with the proceedings.

The high-stakes exchange took place in Abu Dhabi and saw Russia release Ksenia Karelina, a U.S.-Russian dual national who had faced a lengthy 12-year sentence in a Russian penal colony. In return, the United States freed Arthur Petrov, a dual German-Russian citizen detained in Cyprus in 2023, highlighting a strategic move between the two countries.

Such exchanges underscore the complex diplomatic negotiations that occur behind the scenes and the geopolitical maneuvering inherent in international relations between global powers such as the U.S. and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025