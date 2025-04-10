U.S.-Russia Prisoner Swap Unfolds in Abu Dhabi

In a dramatic development, the United States executed a secretive prisoner swap with Russia in the early hours of Thursday, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing CIA sources and individuals familiar with the proceedings.

The high-stakes exchange took place in Abu Dhabi and saw Russia release Ksenia Karelina, a U.S.-Russian dual national who had faced a lengthy 12-year sentence in a Russian penal colony. In return, the United States freed Arthur Petrov, a dual German-Russian citizen detained in Cyprus in 2023, highlighting a strategic move between the two countries.

Such exchanges underscore the complex diplomatic negotiations that occur behind the scenes and the geopolitical maneuvering inherent in international relations between global powers such as the U.S. and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)