Mystery Behind Deaths in Shirdi: Calls for Justice

In a disturbing turn of events, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has drawn attention to the deaths of four individuals imprisoned for begging in Shirdi, Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district. These deaths occurred under questionable circumstances, as the deceased were reportedly denied basic necessities while in custody.

Pawar, representing the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency, voiced his concerns on X, emphasizing the degrading treatment and inhumane conditions that led to their admission in a district hospital, ultimately resulting in death for some. His call for an immediate investigation and accountability for those responsible resonates amidst fresh memories of other controversial custodial cases in the state.

The incident has sparked a broader debate on the state's handling of such cases at a time when public trust is fragile due to recent similar incidents. As inquiries are demanded, many citizens question the rationale behind this crackdown and the state's approach to vulnerable populations.

