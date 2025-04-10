Left Menu

Mystery Behind Deaths in Shirdi: Calls for Justice

Rohit Pawar, NCP (SP) MLA, urged for an investigation into the deaths of four out of 51 people arrested for begging in Shirdi, Maharashtra. Accusations of inadequate care in a local hospital have surfaced, prompting demands for accountability and justice from the state government. Past custodial death cases remain a concern.

In a disturbing turn of events, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has drawn attention to the deaths of four individuals imprisoned for begging in Shirdi, Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district. These deaths occurred under questionable circumstances, as the deceased were reportedly denied basic necessities while in custody.

Pawar, representing the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency, voiced his concerns on X, emphasizing the degrading treatment and inhumane conditions that led to their admission in a district hospital, ultimately resulting in death for some. His call for an immediate investigation and accountability for those responsible resonates amidst fresh memories of other controversial custodial cases in the state.

The incident has sparked a broader debate on the state's handling of such cases at a time when public trust is fragile due to recent similar incidents. As inquiries are demanded, many citizens question the rationale behind this crackdown and the state's approach to vulnerable populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

