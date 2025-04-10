Tragic Testimony: Soldier's Life Cut Short Before Court Appearance

In a shocking incident in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, a soldier on leave was allegedly shot dead while preparing to testify in a murder case. The deceased, Vikrant Gurjar, was a crucial witness, casting a shadow over the investigation.

The 27-year-old soldier, who served in Jammu and Kashmir, had returned home for a brief leave to provide crucial testimony. However, late Wednesday, he was found dead with gunshot wounds.

Authorities have yet to file a formal complaint, and a post-mortem is pending, but police presence has increased to prevent further incidents.

