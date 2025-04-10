Kerala Stands United Against Waqf Amendment Act: A Rising Protest

Muslim organizations across Kerala have intensified their demand for a state-level resolution opposing the controversial Waqf Amendment Act. They urge the Left government and opposition parties to unite, mirroring the actions of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, where leaders have voiced firm opposition to the legislation.

The act is criticized for allegedly threatening to eradicate Muslims from India by seizing Waqf properties, which traditionally benefit the poor Muslim community. Outspoken leaders like Kadakkal Abdul Azeez Moulavi and Panniyan Raveendran accuse the ruling BJP and RSS of exacerbating religious polarization and targeting community assets.

Amid rallies and plans for a potential mass protest at Parliament, hopes are pinned on a favorable Supreme Court decision. Strengthened by secular allies, these organizations vow to continue peaceful demonstrations and pursue legal action against what they describe as an anti-democratic law.

(With inputs from agencies.)