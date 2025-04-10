Red Cross Highlights Devastating Impact of Drone Attacks in Sudan

The Red Cross sounded an urgent alarm on Thursday over the increasing use of drone attacks targeting essential infrastructure in Sudan, a development it said is exacerbating human rights abuses in the region.

The International Committee of the Red Cross reported that 70-80% of hospitals are non-operational, widening fears of a potential choleral outbreak due to war-induced damage to water supplies. Patrick Youssef, the organization's Regional Director for Africa, cited incidents like the recent drone attack that incapacitated electricity in areas near Khartoum.

After two years of intense conflict between Sudanese forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, marked by widespread displacement, the Red Cross has called for unfettered humanitarian access amid violations of the law involving restrictions on aid delivery by both sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)